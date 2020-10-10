Letter, 10/11: Would Trump go quietly in loss?

Often to make the unacceptable reality, you introduce it in parts over time. As a nation, will we now strive toward forceful transfers of power and force to keep it? Have we possibly come to that? Each side fears the cheers the other attacks us with. Perhaps we better take control.

In all human history, authoritarian leaders take power incrementally. The horrors of history’s authoritarians seizing power show it is generally given a little at a time. Given by Germans, Russians, Cambodians, Iranians, Chinese but hopefully not Americans.

Trump displays willful dishonesty, narcissism, denials of reality and science, delusions of grandeur, public statements he changes, laws he claims help all that help mostly the rich. Perhaps what we ought to be asking is whether Trump will agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.

I suggest a likely reality: Trump does not have the mental capacity to know the answer to how Trump will react if Americans do not give him the votes he alone knows how much he deserves. It is abundantly and frightfully clear, however, Americans do not know what Trump will do.

Herb Abrams, Lincoln

