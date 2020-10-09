Letter, 10/11: Would Trump go quietly in loss?

Would Trump go quietly in loss?
Often to make the unacceptable reality, you introduce it in parts over time. As a nation, will we now strive toward forceful transfers of power and force to keep it? Have we possibly come to that? Each side fears the cheers the other attacks us with. Perhaps we better take control.
In all human history, authoritarian leaders take power incrementally. The horrors of history’s authoritarians seizing power show it is generally given a little at a time. Given by Germans, Russians, Cambodians, Iranians, Chinese but hopefully not Americans.
Trump displays willful dishonesty, narcissism, denials of reality and science, delusions of grandeur, public statements he changes, laws he claims help all that help mostly the rich. Perhaps what we ought to be asking is whether Trump will agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.
I suggest a likely reality: Trump does not have the mental capacity to know the answer to how Trump will react if Americans do not give him the votes he alone knows how much he deserves. It is abundantly and frightfully clear, however, Americans do not know what Trump will do.
Herb Abrams, Lincoln
Bostelman leads on broadband
I am writing to the voters of Legislative District 23 to encourage your support to re-elect Bruce Bostelman to the Nebraska Legislature.
Bruce is a great colleague and friend and has been a consistent and fierce advocate for the interests of rural Nebraskans. He has been adept at solving issues important to the residents of District 23. He has been a strong supporter of property tax relief, rural broadband deployment and numerous other issues important to rural Nebraska.
As a member of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee that I chair, Bruce has been a constant and persistent supporter of providing rural broadband solutions for the unserved and underserved areas of Nebraska. Our committee passed groundbreaking rural broadband legislation in 2018 and 2020.
We have created the position of a Nebraska broadband coordinator, a process to use existing electric easements for broadband development and a means to better utilize excess fiber owned by electric utilities to lease to private broadband companies and considered alternatives for better deployment, including reverse auctions in areas with sub-par service, leveraging federal dollars.
Public libraries will benefit from a special construction fund that will support installation of fiber-optic cable to libraries and should assist in providing Wi-Fi hot-spots for students and residents to use in accessing the internet.
Our state needs Bruce Bostelman, and I hope the voters in District 23 continue to support him. His continued service is important to the citizens of Nebraska!
Sen. Curt Friesen,
Henderson
Keep Harding on NPPD board
I support the re-election of Mary Harding to the Nebraska Public Power District Board.
Elections are like job applications, with the public as the boss. Incumbents with outstanding performance should keep that job. In the case of Harding’s performance we haven’t had a rate hike in the past seven years.
In my role as a Plattsmouth city councilman, Mary came before us several times to present the state of affairs at NPPD as it relates to our communities. I was extremely impressed with her knowledge and professionalism. She is always ready with the right answers and doesn’t sugar coat it.
Harding ticks every box on my checklist of an excellent public servant. She has an astonishing combined 36 years managing the state of Nebraska’s Environmental Trust budget, as director, with Southeast Community College and 17 years with NPPD.
Mary knows the complicated stuff that makes a public power system work. She bravely dived into that complexity to become a subject matter expert who looks out for all of our interests.
In this era of suspicion and distrust, she works in the transparency of daylight for all to see. Because of her dedication to the Open Meetings Act, we can see the NPPD board meetings online.
I endorse Mary Harding to renew her efforts in keeping our public electricity affordable and to serve us in the excellent manner she has demonstrated. I encourage others to Vote for Mary Harding as NPPD director.
Terry D. Tilson,
Plattsmouth
