Letter, 10/11: State policies drive young away

As I finish the final few semesters of my undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I often think of the future, not only for myself but for Nebraska.

I have lived most of my life in this state, on one end or another. While I have grown to appreciate it, I still find myself lured by the thought moving away, which I plan on doing in the near future, as well as many of my friends and colleagues.

Why?

The answer is simple. Nebraska still isn’t for everyone.

With archaic views on abortion, climate change, gender, marijuana and many other hot topics, Nebraska is falling behind -- not only in views but people who are willing to live here.

The median age in Nebraska is 36 years old, 88% are white and 75% are Christian. It’s no shock that this state isn’t geared toward bringing in more young and diverse people. In fact, the population of 20- to 25-year-olds drops off as people finish their degrees and take their skills to another state.

Young people do not want to live in a state that is completely set on staying the same. Of course, many state senators, such as Sens. Megan Hunt and Adam Morfeld fight for these issues, and they know that without change, young people are going to continue to leave Nebraska.