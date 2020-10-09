Letter, 10/11: State policies drive young away

Stark contrast on climate issues

If there is any truth to the famous Woody Allen quote, “90% of success is showing up,” then the four Republican candidates running for the four Lincoln legislative districts did not fare well in the virtual Candidate Climate and Environmental Forum on Oct. 1.

Sponsored by the Lincoln Coalition of Environmental Improvement, made up of local environmental and community organizations, the eight candidates from Lincoln’s four legislative districts were invited to share their perspectives and viewpoints on basic climate and environmental issues. Each candidate was provided the discussion questions a week beforehand so they could thoughtfully prepare.

All four Democratic candidates participated in the virtual forum. They were articulate and engaged. They expressed genuine concern over climate change and its implications for our Lincoln community and the state. Their discussions revealed both solid understanding of the issues and their commitment to appropriate policy steps for our nonpartisan legislature to take.

As for the four Republican candidates? Well, quite a contrast, since none of them chose to participate in this virtual forum! Nor did they accept the invitation to provide written responses to the forum discussion questions.