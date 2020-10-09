Letter, 10/11: State policies drive young away

State policies drive young away
As I finish the final few semesters of my undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I often think of the future, not only for myself but for Nebraska.
I have lived most of my life in this state, on one end or another. While I have grown to appreciate it, I still find myself lured by the thought moving away, which I plan on doing in the near future, as well as many of my friends and colleagues.
Why?
The answer is simple. Nebraska still isn’t for everyone.
With archaic views on abortion, climate change, gender, marijuana and many other hot topics, Nebraska is falling behind — not only in views but people who are willing to live here.
The median age in Nebraska is 36 years old, 88% are white and 75% are Christian. It’s no shock that this state isn’t geared toward bringing in more young and diverse people. In fact, the population of 20- to 25-year-olds drops off as people finish their degrees and take their skills to another state.
Young people do not want to live in a state that is completely set on staying the same. Of course, many state senators, such as Sens. Megan Hunt and Adam Morfeld fight for these issues, and they know that without change, young people are going to continue to leave Nebraska.
We need to propel our state forward, but that begins with policy and change.
Hannah Middleton, Lincoln
Governor not leading on COVID
What is Gov. Pete Ricketts thinking as he continues to loosen coronavirus restrictions when we are suffering a resurgence of the disease? With elevated risk levels, there is no leadership from him to tighten restrictions. In fact, he is loosening the requirements, and mayors have had to defy them to keep surges at bay.
Here are recent reports from the website of Covid Act Now, a highly objective, nonprofit dedicated to providing “the best-available local-level disease intelligence and data analysis on COVID in the U.S.”
Active or imminent outbreak: Nebraska is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk. COVID cases are exponentially growing and/or Nebraska’s COVID preparedness is significantly below international standards.
Infection rate: On average, each person in Nebraska with COVID is infecting 1.14 other people. As such, the total number of active cases in Nebraska is growing at an unsustainable rate. If this trend continues, the hospital system may become overloaded. Caution is warranted.
Positive test rate: A relatively high percentage (12.8%) of COVID tests were positive, which indicates that testing in Nebraska is limited and that most cases may go undetected. At these levels, it is hard to know how fast COVID is actually spreading, and there is risk of being surprised by a second wave of disease. Caution is warranted.
We still have a tough winter ahead ,and the governor’s policies give me no reason to believe he will provide what’s needed to protect us. It is so hard to watch our country suffering so greatly from the lack of common sense leadership that would quell this virus and make our country safe again for the businesses and pleasures we are longing for.
Melodee Landis, Lincoln
Some candidates focused on climate
Floods, forest and grass fires, drought, tornadoes, prolonged, extreme heat and freezing temperatures — the increased occurrences of these climate events have all energized Nebraskans to demand effective policy action on climate and environmental justice issues.
Sponsored by the Coalition for Environmental Improvement, the Climate and Environment Legislative Candidate Forum was held on Oct. 1. Eight candidates seeking Lincoln’s four legislative seats were invited to explain their positions on these pressing questions in a virtual candidate forum. The following candidates participated: Eliot Bostar, District 29; Stephany Pleasant, District 25; Brodey Weber, District 21; Anna Wishart, District 27.
The forum, moderated by Gary Kroeger of Iowa, was not a debate but an opportunity to respond to and discuss targeted questions about our environment. The Republican candidates did not participate in the forum, nor did they provide written responses to the forum questions.
During the forum, candidates introduced specific action plans and shared relevant firsthand experience. Several points of consensus included renewable energy, creating new jobs and moving away from fossil fuels, weatherizing homes to lower utility bills and localizing the food supply to benefit producers and consumers.
We have some proactive candidates who listen and weigh the facts. They have a sense of urgency and agree that our lives depend on what we do today.
Janelle Stevenson, Lincoln
Don’t be COVID soft target
The focus on deaths in COVID-19 is not telling the entire picture. Overall mortality and deaths are low, although not trivial in the elderly or those with co-morbidities.
Low death rate is cited as the reason people don’t think masking and limiting large gatherings are important. From the beginning of COVID, these are necessary to “flatten” the curve. Health care is not an unlimited resource, and when stretched, timeliness and quality of care are at risk.
We have seen a large surge of hospitalized patients in Lincoln, partially because of local patients but also transfers from surrounding areas. We have been able to handle this because Lincoln has an outstanding healthcare system which has been proactive from the beginning.
Capacity is made up of space, stuff and staff. I worry about the staff in the coming months if we don’t take this more seriously. Look at Wisconsin; their weak link currently is staff in dealing with their current COVID crisis. Once a COVID patient is admitted, they tend to be hospitalized for weeks, especially when admitted to ICU. When census is high, it is emotionally and physically exhausting to staff and contributes to burnout.
My plea is that we all come together and make the choices to limit the spread to protect hospital staff. You may not be a “vulnerable” individual but your actions could facilitate a chain of transmission to reach a vulnerable one amongst us. Make good choices and don’t be a soft target.
Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, Lincoln
Fortenberry is no Eisenhower
I just watched a video showing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry praising the Washington, D.C., memorial to Dwight D. Eisenhower, former World War II general and two-term Republican president. Unfortunately, Fortenberry’s attempt to identify himself with one of America’s greatest heroes falls short.
President Eisenhower taxed the wealthiest Americans at a top rate above 90%. By the time Eisenhower left office, the economy had grown substantially, and the World War II debt had been drastically reduced. Contrast that with Fortenberry who voted for one of the largest millionaire tax breaks in history, lowering the tax for the wealthiest Americans to a rate not seen since the 1920s.
As a result, in 2018, America’s richest billionaires paid a lower effective tax rate than the working-class. Fortenberry’s vote helped take money from much needed programs such as Medicare while contributing to our ballooning national debt.
Eisenhower expanded Social Security, believing that a federal Social Security program would “bolster the health and economic Security of the American people.” Fortenberry believes that Social Security should be privatized and has received an 18% rating from the Alliance for Retired Americans.
Eisenhower signed a law raising the federal minimum wage by 25%. In 2007, Fortenberry voted against raising the minimum wage to $7.25 hour and recently skipped voting for a cost-of-living adjustment. The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 hour.
Eisenhower taxed the rich, expanded Social Security and raised the minimum wage. Fortenberry has voted the opposite for 15 years. It’s time Nebraska voted for a congressional representative who will carry on Eisenhower’s example of investing in the American people and checking “unfettered concentrated wealth.” For example, voting for Kate Bolz, a young woman who grew up on a family farm and understands the economic stress of hard-working Nebraska families.
Tom O’Connor, Lincoln
Say thanks and help teachers
As we all endure this global pandemic, there is no shortage of everyday heroes that have adapted to new challenges, environments and conditions. We have been especially impressed with the wonderful teachers and staff at Lincoln Public Schools. They were challenged last spring with a quick pivot to online learning and then to a mixed delivery of instruction this fall.
Our three kids have adapted well to attending school with masks, bringing their water bottles and the new normal of social distancing. They have received excellent instruction, follow-up and care. But also they have been inspired to learn. In each class, the teacher not only teaches a room full of kids but also a number of kids learning remotely via their laptops.
Our wonderful Lincoln educators deserve praise for their extra effort and hard work to deliver a quality education under difficult circumstances. There are several ways we can help them including taking time to recognize your children’s teachers, your teacher friends or staff at your local school with a note of thanks, a social media post or other encouraging expressions.
Or consider signing up to be a trained substitute teacher so they can get some time off to recharge. The process to become a sub is easier today than in the past. We are lucky we live in Lincoln. Thank you, Lincoln Public School teachers!
Justin P. Carlson and Liz Ring Carlson, Lincoln
Stark contrast on climate issues
If there is any truth to the famous Woody Allen quote, “90% of success is showing up,” then the four Republican candidates running for the four Lincoln legislative districts did not fare well in the virtual Candidate Climate and Environmental Forum on Oct. 1.
Sponsored by the Lincoln Coalition of Environmental Improvement, made up of local environmental and community organizations, the eight candidates from Lincoln’s four legislative districts were invited to share their perspectives and viewpoints on basic climate and environmental issues. Each candidate was provided the discussion questions a week beforehand so they could thoughtfully prepare.
All four Democratic candidates participated in the virtual forum. They were articulate and engaged. They expressed genuine concern over climate change and its implications for our Lincoln community and the state. Their discussions revealed both solid understanding of the issues and their commitment to appropriate policy steps for our nonpartisan legislature to take.
As for the four Republican candidates? Well, quite a contrast, since none of them chose to participate in this virtual forum! Nor did they accept the invitation to provide written responses to the forum discussion questions.
You can draw your own conclusions from this. But, if you’re part of the more than 70% of Lancaster County residents who believe global warming is happening and that it will harm future generations (according to county-level findings of the 2020 Yale Climate Opinion Survey), then you might want to consider this contrast when it’s time to vote. I know I will.
Bruce Johnson, Lincoln
