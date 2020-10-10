Letter, 10/11: Some candidates focused on climate

Floods, forest and grass fires, drought, tornadoes, prolonged, extreme heat and freezing temperatures — the increased occurrences of these climate events have all energized Nebraskans to demand effective policy action on climate and environmental justice issues.

Sponsored by the Coalition for Environmental Improvement, the Climate and Environment Legislative Candidate Forum was held on Oct. 1. Eight candidates seeking Lincoln’s four legislative seats were invited to explain their positions on these pressing questions in a virtual candidate forum. The following candidates participated: Eliot Bostar, District 29; Stephany Pleasant, District 25; Brodey Weber, District 21; Anna Wishart, District 27.

The forum, moderated by Gary Kroeger of Iowa, was not a debate but an opportunity to respond to and discuss targeted questions about our environment. The Republican candidates did not participate in the forum, nor did they provide written responses to the forum questions.

During the forum, candidates introduced specific action plans and shared relevant firsthand experience. Several points of consensus included renewable energy, creating new jobs and moving away from fossil fuels, weatherizing homes to lower utility bills and localizing the food supply to benefit producers and consumers.