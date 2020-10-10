Letter, 10/11: Say thanks and help teachers

As we all endure this global pandemic, there is no shortage of everyday heroes that have adapted to new challenges, environments and conditions. We have been especially impressed with the wonderful teachers and staff at Lincoln Public Schools. They were challenged last spring with a quick pivot to online learning and then to a mixed delivery of instruction this fall.

Our three kids have adapted well to attending school with masks, bringing their water bottles and the new normal of social distancing. They have received excellent instruction, follow-up and care. But also they have been inspired to learn. In each class, the teacher not only teaches a room full of kids but also a number of kids learning remotely via their laptops.

Our wonderful Lincoln educators deserve praise for their extra effort and hard work to deliver a quality education under difficult circumstances. There are several ways we can help them including taking time to recognize your children’s teachers, your teacher friends or staff at your local school with a note of thanks, a social media post or other encouraging expressions.

Or consider signing up to be a trained substitute teacher so they can get some time off to recharge. The process to become a sub is easier today than in the past. We are lucky we live in Lincoln. Thank you, Lincoln Public School teachers!

Justin P. Carlson and Liz Ring Carlson, Lincoln

