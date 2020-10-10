Letter, 10/11: Keep Harding on NPPD board

I support the re-election of Mary Harding to the Nebraska Public Power District Board.

Elections are like job applications, with the public as the boss. Incumbents with outstanding performance should keep that job. In the case of Harding’s performance we haven’t had a rate hike in the past seven years.

In my role as a Plattsmouth city councilman, Mary came before us several times to present the state of affairs at NPPD as it relates to our communities. I was extremely impressed with her knowledge and professionalism. She is always ready with the right answers and doesn’t sugar coat it.

Harding ticks every box on my checklist of an excellent public servant. She has an astonishing combined 36 years managing the state of Nebraska’s Environmental Trust budget, as director, with Southeast Community College and 17 years with NPPD.

Mary knows the complicated stuff that makes a public power system work. She bravely dived into that complexity to become a subject matter expert who looks out for all of our interests.

In this era of suspicion and distrust, she works in the transparency of daylight for all to see. Because of her dedication to the Open Meetings Act, we can see the NPPD board meetings online.