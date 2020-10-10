Letter, 10/11: Governor not leading on COVID

What is Gov. Pete Ricketts thinking as he continues to loosen coronavirus restrictions when we are suffering a resurgence of the disease? With elevated risk levels, there is no leadership from him to tighten restrictions. In fact, he is loosening the requirements, and mayors have had to defy them to keep surges at bay.

Here are recent reports from the website of Covid Act Now, a highly objective, nonprofit dedicated to providing “the best-available local-level disease intelligence and data analysis on COVID in the U.S.”

Active or imminent outbreak: Nebraska is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk. COVID cases are exponentially growing and/or Nebraska’s COVID preparedness is significantly below international standards.

Infection rate: On average, each person in Nebraska with COVID is infecting 1.14 other people. As such, the total number of active cases in Nebraska is growing at an unsustainable rate. If this trend continues, the hospital system may become overloaded. Caution is warranted.