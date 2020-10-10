Letter, 10/11: Governor not leading on COVID

What is Gov. Pete Ricketts thinking as he continues to loosen coronavirus restrictions when we are suffering a resurgence of the disease? With elevated risk levels, there is no leadership from him to tighten restrictions. In fact, he is loosening the requirements, and mayors have had to defy them to keep surges at bay.
Here are recent reports from the website of Covid Act Now, a highly objective, nonprofit dedicated to providing “the best-available local-level disease intelligence and data analysis on COVID in the U.S.”
Active or imminent outbreak: Nebraska is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk. COVID cases are exponentially growing and/or Nebraska’s COVID preparedness is significantly below international standards.
Infection rate: On average, each person in Nebraska with COVID is infecting 1.14 other people. As such, the total number of active cases in Nebraska is growing at an unsustainable rate. If this trend continues, the hospital system may become overloaded. Caution is warranted.
Positive test rate: A relatively high percentage (12.8%) of COVID tests were positive, which indicates that testing in Nebraska is limited and that most cases may go undetected. At these levels, it is hard to know how fast COVID is actually spreading, and there is risk of being surprised by a second wave of disease. Caution is warranted.
We still have a tough winter ahead ,and the governor’s policies give me no reason to believe he will provide what’s needed to protect us. It is so hard to watch our country suffering so greatly from the lack of common sense leadership that would quell this virus and make our country safe again for the businesses and pleasures we are longing for.
Melodee Landis, Lincoln
