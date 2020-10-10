 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 10/11: Governor not leading on COVID
View Comments

Letter, 10/11: Governor not leading on COVID

{{featured_button_text}}
Expanded Medicaid begins in Nebraska after years of dispute

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Nebraska will officially offer expanded Medicaid coverage to low-income people starting Thursday after years of political battles in the Legislature, a statewide ballot campaign to force the issue and a nearly two-year rollout that left some residents in healthcare limbo. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik

What is Gov. Pete Ricketts thinking as he continues to loosen coronavirus restrictions when we are suffering a resurgence of the disease? With elevated risk levels, there is no leadership from him to tighten restrictions. In fact, he is loosening the requirements, and mayors have had to defy them to keep surges at bay.

Here are recent reports from the website of Covid Act Now, a highly objective, nonprofit dedicated to providing “the best-available local-level disease intelligence and data analysis on COVID in the U.S.” 

Active or imminent outbreak: Nebraska is either actively experiencing an outbreak or is at extreme risk. COVID cases are exponentially growing and/or Nebraska’s COVID preparedness is significantly below international standards.

Infection rate: On average, each person in Nebraska with COVID is infecting 1.14 other people. As such, the total number of active cases in Nebraska is growing at an unsustainable rate. If this trend continues, the hospital system may become overloaded. Caution is warranted.

Positive test rate: A relatively high percentage (12.8%) of COVID tests were positive, which indicates that testing in Nebraska is limited and that most cases may go undetected. At these levels, it is hard to know how fast COVID is actually spreading, and there is risk of being surprised by a second wave of disease. Caution is warranted.

We still have a tough winter ahead ,and the governor’s policies give me no reason to believe he will provide what’s needed to protect us. It is so hard to watch our country suffering so greatly from the lack of common sense leadership that would quell this virus and make our country safe again for the businesses and pleasures we are longing for.

Melodee Landis, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News