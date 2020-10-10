Letter, 10/11: Fortenberry is no Eisenhower

I just watched a video showing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry praising the Washington, D.C., memorial to Dwight D. Eisenhower, former World War II general and two-term Republican president. Unfortunately, Fortenberry’s attempt to identify himself with one of America’s greatest heroes falls short.

President Eisenhower taxed the wealthiest Americans at a top rate above 90%. By the time Eisenhower left office, the economy had grown substantially, and the World War II debt had been drastically reduced. Contrast that with Fortenberry who voted for one of the largest millionaire tax breaks in history, lowering the tax for the wealthiest Americans to a rate not seen since the 1920s.

As a result, in 2018, America’s richest billionaires paid a lower effective tax rate than the working-class. Fortenberry’s vote helped take money from much needed programs such as Medicare while contributing to our ballooning national debt.

Eisenhower expanded Social Security, believing that a federal Social Security program would “bolster the health and economic Security of the American people.” Fortenberry believes that Social Security should be privatized and has received an 18% rating from the Alliance for Retired Americans.