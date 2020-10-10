Letter, 10/11: Congressional delegation quiet

I think it is safe to say we are all tired. Tired of the media frenzy, warring voices across the political divide, violence. Violence comes in many forms — the violence of war, the violence of physical assaults against minorities (racial, ethnic, gender), the violence that occurs when peaceful protest is manipulated for other purposes, the violence against authority in lieu of dialog, the violence of words that incite fear, anger and hatred. Violence is not acceptable — regardless of cause.

That’s what makes a president, standing before supporters on a stage and praising violence against media so disgusting. To describe another human being hit by a rubber bullet and going down in pain as a “beautiful thing” is precisely what is wrong in our country. To make matters worse, while lots of voices are condemning the remarks, very few of his own party, his own supporters have spoken out. Have we gotten things so off course that no one will raise a voice to say “no” to this kind of language?

Where is the Nebraska congressional delegation? They always have lots to say about Nebraska values — integrity, respect, compassion. Where are your voices now? Silence is complicity.

Karen, L. Arens, Ewing

