Letter, 10/11: Bostelman leads on broadband

I am writing to the voters of Legislative District 23 to encourage your support to re-elect Bruce Bostelman to the Nebraska Legislature.

Bruce is a great colleague and friend and has been a consistent and fierce advocate for the interests of rural Nebraskans. He has been adept at solving issues important to the residents of District 23. He has been a strong supporter of property tax relief, rural broadband deployment and numerous other issues important to rural Nebraska.

As a member of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee that I chair, Bruce has been a constant and persistent supporter of providing rural broadband solutions for the unserved and underserved areas of Nebraska. Our committee passed groundbreaking rural broadband legislation in 2018 and 2020.

We have created the position of a Nebraska broadband coordinator, a process to use existing electric easements for broadband development and a means to better utilize excess fiber owned by electric utilities to lease to private broadband companies and considered alternatives for better deployment, including reverse auctions in areas with sub-par service, leveraging federal dollars.