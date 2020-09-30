Letter, 10/1: Yoakum wants best for county

I am writing to express my support for Christa Yoakum for Lancaster County Commission.

I met Christa for the first time at a county commissioners meeting, which was the first county board meeting I had ever attended. I was very concerned about a project that was being proposed in my community and how it would affect us.

Christa listened closely to all of the facts and points being made on both sides of the issue. She asked intelligent questions and took her time considering the ramifications of her decision. In the end, she voted based on the facts and what would best benefit the people of our community. She was not influenced by money or politics. She was truly our voice, the people's voice.

Christa displayed real leadership and proved to me that she was not just another rubber stamp going through the motions. Christa is exactly the kind of person I want representing me when decisions are being made. Please join me and vote for Christa Yoakum, Lancaster County Commissioner.

Charissa Hofpar, Valparaiso

