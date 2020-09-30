Letter, 10/1: This Baptist is for Bostar

If you’re reading this, there are two things I want you to know. First, I can’t stand politics and dirty tactics. Second, I speak here for me and only me. I represent no other organization or affiliation, but know that I write from the perspective of a Baptist minister cut from the same cloth as the Puritan minister Roger Williams.

Like Williams, I am a staunch defender of church-and-state separation. I don’t want any government getting its hands anywhere near my religion. It is for these two reasons that I am voting for Eliot Bostar this November. I like that Eliot doesn’t saturate his campaign or policies with misplaced language about “faith” just to get people’s votes.

He doesn’t aim to mislead voters and is open to dialogue and listening to our concerns. Eliot is far from perfect, just like me. He doesn’t claim to know everything, nor does he claim that he has all the answers to all our problems. But we both believe in finding common-sense solutions for the greater good.

We believe in a robust public-school system, where every child can succeed. We believe that we have the tools to make our healthcare system the world’s best and that we need to focus on real issues, like poverty, homelessness and hunger.