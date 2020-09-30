Letter, 10/1: People should vote the issues

With all the blathering, misrepresentations, outright lies and flip-flopping by both presidential candidates, it is of utmost importance to look at each political parties' stated agenda.

Take a sheet of paper, draw a line down the middle, then head one column Democratic agenda and the other Republican agenda.

Items to consider could be democracy and capitalism vs. socialism or some other -ism. Continue with military, judges, number of Supreme Court justices, the Electoral College, supporting police, immigration, size of government, taxes, the Second Amendment, right to life, free speech or cancel culture, unbiased press, freedom of religion, health insurance, public vs. private schools, retaining suburbia, energy independence, all lives matter vs. Black lives matter, respect for traditional values, handling the pandemic, influence of radicals in government, etc.

I encourage each voter to make their own lists and analysis, then vote for the candidate that supports most of the issues that you agree with, even if you don't particularly like that candidate.

If you have to strongly support one of the candidates, then ask yourself which candidate possesses the physical and mental strength and acuity to battle in the international community to protect American interests. Please vote the issues.

H. Eugene Cook, Lincoln

