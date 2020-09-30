Letter, 10/1: No shortcuts to a vaccine

Vaccine development must follow an established protocol. In most cases, this protocol requires three phases of testing, which should not be violated. The SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, to be totally efficacious, must prevent the disease in an individual and be sanitizing, which means it must also prevent the virus spread.

Both aspects of this vaccine are required. Have you ever been to a dog race or a horse race in which one of the contestants jumped the fence and crossed the infield. Of course disqualification occurred. In the case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccine, the same is true. No shortcuts can be allowed.

This virus, the cause of COVID-19, like other respiratory viruses such as cold viruses and flu viruses, will likely become endemic, meaning it will stay with us forever. If they do this correctly, I'll be seeing you at the pharmacy every fall for both our flu vaccines and our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln