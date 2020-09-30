Letter, 10/1: Is Sasse all talk on integrity?

I was born and raised in the Nebraska Panhandle and spent my college years in Lincoln, and so while I politically diverge from Sen. Ben Sasse, I find that I identify with the character and ethics that he writes about in books and tweets and editorials.

The way I was raised, though, you don't just talk about values. You live them. So many times, Senator Sasse has rightly called out President Trump for his bad behavior. Despite that clear divide, Senator Sasse has wielded exactly none of his power in trying to hold that behavior to account.

Now, we see a blatantly hypocritical attempt to pack the Supreme Court in the days leading up to an election, four years after Sasse stood by as the Senate delayed a vote by several months in order to replace Justice Scalia with a conservative.

Sasse has proven once again that he is, as we would say on the farm, all talk.

Van Jensen, Atlanta, Georgia

