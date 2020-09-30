Letter, 10/1: Finding leaders for the future

As a 71 year-old senior, I am looking for younger blood to lead our country. For president, two candidates are on the ballot, both senior citizens: one 77, the other 74 years old. Canada’s Justin Trudeau is 49, and Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is 66.

As I watched the party conventions, I was interested to see which was promoting young leaders. In the Democratic convention, I saw many leading politicians supporting the Biden/Harris ticket: Pete Buttigieg (38), Andrew Yang (45), Amy Klobuchar (60), Cory Booker (51) and Jay Inslee (69).

In the Republican convention, there seemed to be few leading politicians standing with Donald Trump. Many of the Republican keynote speakers were Trump’s family. And he has no platform but his own whims.

Many of Trump’s appointees have been selected based on their donations or loyalty to him, and not expertise. For instance, Betsy DeVos, who is the secretary of education, has never taught or attended public schools and never served in school administration. Her qualification? She is a mulitibillionaire who supports Donald Trump’s campaign.