 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 1/7: Senator just wants recognition
View Comments

Letter, 1/7: Senator just wants recognition

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo4

President Donald Trump speaks Nov. 5 at the White House.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The current president has mounted an aggressive movement to overturn the November election, and some Republican lawmakers are assisting him in this challenge. One of the senators leading the challenge is a freshman senator from Missouri whom I shall not name because name recognition is all he is gaining from his futile efforts.

The Journal Star assisted him by publishing his name and photo on the front page of a recent edition. A week before, most of us had never heard of him. He won't be successful in overturning the election, which was never a realistic goal, but he has satisfied his quest to make sure everyone knows who he is. Mission accomplished.

Kathleen Hegler, Cortland

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News