Letter, 1/7: Senator just wants recognition

The current president has mounted an aggressive movement to overturn the November election, and some Republican lawmakers are assisting him in this challenge. One of the senators leading the challenge is a freshman senator from Missouri whom I shall not name because name recognition is all he is gaining from his futile efforts.

The Journal Star assisted him by publishing his name and photo on the front page of a recent edition. A week before, most of us had never heard of him. He won't be successful in overturning the election, which was never a realistic goal, but he has satisfied his quest to make sure everyone knows who he is. Mission accomplished.