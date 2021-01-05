Letter, 1/6: Why is Sasse just now speaking out?

Sen. Ben Sasse finally confesses on Facebook ("Sasse slams effort to overturn Electoral College vote," Jan. 1) that “When we talk in private, I haven’t heard a single Congressional Republican allege the election results were fraudulent -- not one. Instead I hear them talk about their worries about how they will ‘look’ to President Trump’s most ardent supporters.”

When I was very young, some neighborhood kids lit little fires in a neighbor’s garage. It soon got out of control. The Lincoln Fire Department had to extinguish the fire and save the neighborhood. The kids got in big trouble.

Senator Sasse more closely resembles the kids with matches in the garage than the heroes in the fire department. We have to wonder if Senator Sasse were not just re-elected, would he watch the neighborhood burn?

Thia Hartley, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0