Letter, 1/6: Fortenberry stands for what's right

I am responding to the letter by Mike Wortman ("Who is defending nation now?," Dec. 20) criticizing Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

For the 70th anniversary of D-Day, I was part of the Columbus community effort to build the Higgins Boat memorial on Utah Beach, France. My part of the project was to manufacture the boat in my facility. Our purpose was to honor Columbus native son Andrew Jackson Higgins and to place a lasting tribute to the brave Americans who began the liberation of Europe on D-Day.

Through numerous weekly planning meetings, delicate negotiations with French officials and creatively overcoming multiple roadblocks, Congressman Fortenberry was indispensable in working with our team in finding a way to make it happen. It is a fabulous monument and has transformed the visitor experience.

To parallel that fateful day, where civilization hung in the balance and depended upon the brave actions of young men under fire, to a current political dispute over post-election court review is an inappropriate image -- and personally offensive and hurtful.