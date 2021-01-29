Letter, 1/31: Voter ID fixes nonexistent issue

Voter ID fixes nonexistent issue
Republican Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said a record number of people voted in the 2020 Nebraska general election. Evnen said there were no reports of voter fraud.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has a solution looking for a problem, requiring photo IDs to vote.
It has been proved over and over again that unless you are poor, black, Latino or elderly, getting a photo ID so you can vote is easy.
Sen. Julie Slama knows what she is doing. This law, like so many across the nation, is simply racist.
Jim Elsener, Lincoln
Bill disenfranchises many voters
I’m disappointed that Sen. Julie Slama has introduced a bill to disenfranchise Black and Latinx Nebraskans.
LB76 would change Nebraska’s electoral votes to a winner-take-all format.
This was introduced after Nebraska’s largest Black and Latinx communities made their voices heard and sent the electoral vote for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District to President Joe Biden. Now, she wants to take away their ability to translate votes into representation. Elected officials should never take away the right of people to make their voices heard.
Let’s call LB76 what it is: a racist bill to silence Black and Latinx voters. I hope the senators in the Unicameral recognize the intent of this bill and urge them to vote against it.
Jeff Hall, Lincoln
Pumas shouldn’t pay the price
Sad to see that four more mountain lions were sacrificed on the altar of machismo and vanity. (“Mountain lion season ends after four cats are bagged,” Jan. 26)
As a taxpayer, I suppose I should be pleased that the DMV’s most popular license plate portrays this magnificent animal while the Game and Parks Commission sets the price and number for their slaughter.
The state needs all the revenue it can collect, I know. But doesn’t it seem perverse that pumas should pay?
David A. Anderson, Lincoln