Letter, 1/31: Voter ID fixes nonexistent issue

Republican Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said a record number of people voted in the 2020 Nebraska general election. Evnen said there were no reports of voter fraud.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has a solution looking for a problem, requiring photo IDs to vote.
It has been proved over and over again that unless you are poor, black, Latino or elderly, getting a photo ID so you can vote is easy.
Sen. Julie Slama knows what she is doing. This law, like so many across the nation, is simply racist.
Jim Elsener, Lincoln