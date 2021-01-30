 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/31: Voter ID fixes nonexistent issue
Sen. Julie Slama

Sen. Julie Slama speaks on the floor of the Legislature during the 2019 session.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Republican Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said a record number of people voted in the 2020 Nebraska general election. Evnen said there were no reports of voter fraud.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has a solution looking for a problem, requiring photo IDs to vote.

It has been proved over and over again that unless you are poor, black, Latino or elderly, getting a photo ID so you can vote is easy.

Sen. Julie Slama knows what she is doing. This law, like so many across the nation, is simply racist.

Jim Elsener, Lincoln

