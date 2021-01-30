Letter, 1/31: Voter ID fixes nonexistent issue

Republican Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said a record number of people voted in the 2020 Nebraska general election. Evnen said there were no reports of voter fraud.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru has a solution looking for a problem, requiring photo IDs to vote.

It has been proved over and over again that unless you are poor, black, Latino or elderly, getting a photo ID so you can vote is easy.

Sen. Julie Slama knows what she is doing. This law, like so many across the nation, is simply racist.

Jim Elsener, Lincoln

