Letter, 1/31: Trump hardly helped farmers
Former President Donald Trump looks out his window as his motorcade drives through West Palm Beach, Fla., on his way to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach on Wednesday.

 DAMON HIGGINS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In a Jan. 22 letter to the editor ("Trump was friend to farmers"), Gary L. Reinke, a 500year farmer, "through nine U.S. presidents" has concluded that President Trump had "farmers' best interest at heart."

This is premised on Trump's trade and tariff policies and the super efficiency of farmers and ranchers. So, no one should complain "with their mouth full of good food at such a cheap price."

I struggle to understand his rosy conclusion that the efficiency of farmers can show our "government entities" how to reduce our "$30 trillion" debt and our "high taxes." The problem I'm having is that he fails to mention that perhaps 40% of recent farm income comes from government subsidies designed to pay farmers for the trade and other disruptions stemming from the Trump administration policies.

If this percent of government money was being spent on a single mother with several children, struggling to survive, the loud cry coming from at least some farmers would be: Welfare queens are ruining our economy and driving up our taxes.

Clifford W. Reynolds, Beatrice

