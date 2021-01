Sad to see that four more mountain lions were sacrificed on the altar of machismo and vanity. ("Mountain lion season ends after four cats are bagged," Jan. 26)

As a taxpayer, I suppose I should be pleased that the DMV's most popular license plate portrays this magnificent animal while the Game and Parks Commission sets the price and number for their slaughter.

The state needs all the revenue it can collect, I know. But doesn't it seem perverse that pumas should pay?

David A. Anderson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0