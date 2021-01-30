Letter, 1/31: Prevention cheaper than incarceration

When the roof on the house starts to leak, the smart thing to do is repair it before the damage becomes so severe it cost more to fix and in some cases cannot be repaired.

The Director of Corrections Scott Frakes and Gov. Pete Ricketts are proposing Nebraska build an additional prison at a cost of $230 million. Operation costs are estimated to be $34 million per year. I suspect both estimates would turn out to be low.

What if, as a state, we were able to beef up alternatives to incarceration for adults and spend the money proposed on additional preventative and treatment programs for children and youth, programs such as early childhood education, health and nutrition, mentoring, foster care, after school services, substance abuse, education, family support, and child and family mental health treatment to name a few?

With the additional support for children, might it be possible to prevent a sufficient number of youth from entering the adult correctional system where the cost of care for each individual in Nebraska is more than $20,000 per year? We might therefore eliminate the need for a new prison.

Makes as much sense to me as fixing that roof when the best chance of correcting the problem is early on.

Bill Janike, Lincoln

