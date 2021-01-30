Letter, 1/31: No peace without justice

I am writing to express my outrage at Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's quote that appeared on the Opinion page Jan. 19 "The week's best quotes"). He said, "Our objective should be this: Restore peace in our country. Restore confidence in our government. Restore decency and decorum."

These are the words of someone who is lying to us, trying to obfuscate the seriousness of the seditious acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. There can be no confidence in our government if its officials are willing to look away when a clear crime has been committed. Without consequences, there can be no law and order and no "decency and decorum."

Congressman Fortenberry needs to speak the truth and hold the guilty responsible. He abdicated this responsibility by voting against impeachment and standing by in willful ignorance as the previous president fomented undemocratic, riotous and treasonous lies. He has therefore achieved the opposite of what his words were meant to convey.