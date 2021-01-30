Letter, 1/31: Local schools aren't the problem

As Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to tout his bogus rhetoric or “big lie” demonizing public schools for Nebraska’s high property taxes, he promotes hemorrhaging of state funds to local and absentee ag landowners with more property tax “relief” or “corporate socialism.”

Contradicting his “Grow Nebraska” rhetoric, his contractionary fiscal policy or “lids” on public school spending growth reduce the local “multiplier effect” driving a death stake into the heart of Nebraska’s already weakened rural communities and any prospect of reversing the brain drain.

High property taxes result from the state's failure to adequately fund public education while shifting the public-school funding responsibility to local school districts.

In addition to inadequate state funding, tax shifting and limited land, HR1031 holders, income and capital gains tax rates, corporate and individual tax incentives, non-profit designations, large amounts of old money, extremely well capitalized ag producers, absentee land investors such as Bill Gates, Ted Turner, China, Japan and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shifted the demand curve, creating extreme land inflation resulting in Nebraska’s rural public schools losing millions in state equalization payments.