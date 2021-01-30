Letter, 1/31: Hope for a bright, green future

As we move into a new year, I see a new hope, a change, glimmer like bright sunlight beaming through the cracks in a old doorway.

The light signals hopeful changes coming. It can't come soon enough for those of us who know we must not wait another day to act on climate change and take steps to drastically reduce our carbon footprint.

When the recent goal was set by LES to produce 100% renewable energy by 2040, I was overjoyed. That commitment was a positive step forward with utilizing our opportunities for solar and wind energy here in Nebraska! It will spur economic growth, development, local jobs, attracting companies seeking renewables in their portfolio, and we can support LES and the city of Lincoln, with their environmental goals.

I encourage local leaders and elected officials in Lancaster County to be open to expanding opportunities for wind energy. It can be done while balancing the needs of the citizens, businesses, landowners, natural spaces and wildlife. We can find solutions together. We can find ways to harness renewable energy, grow healthy food and provide clean water for generations to come.