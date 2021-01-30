 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/31: Hope for a bright, green future
Letter, 1/31: Hope for a bright, green future

LES wind turbines, 11.25

A Lincoln Electric System wind turbine is seen in this photo taken last week. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

As we move into a new year, I see a new hope, a change, glimmer like bright sunlight beaming through the cracks in a old doorway.

The light signals hopeful changes coming. It can't come soon enough for those of us who know we must not wait another day to act on climate change and take steps to drastically reduce our carbon footprint.

When the recent goal was set by LES to produce 100% renewable energy by 2040, I was overjoyed. That commitment was a positive step forward with utilizing our opportunities for solar and wind energy here in Nebraska! It will spur economic growth, development, local jobs, attracting companies seeking renewables in their portfolio, and we can support LES and the city of Lincoln, with their environmental goals.

I encourage local leaders and elected officials in Lancaster County to be open to expanding opportunities for wind energy. It can be done while balancing the needs of the citizens, businesses, landowners, natural spaces and wildlife. We can find solutions together. We can find ways to harness renewable energy, grow healthy food and provide clean water for generations to come.

I have a renewed hope for Nebraska in 2021, with shifting toward regenerative farming techniques to build soil health and improve water quality and create safe renewable energy projects. We can be eco-minded, both environment and economy with wind projects in Lancaster County.

Hold onto hope. There is too much happening to let it blow away like a feather in the wind.

Melissa Baker, Lincoln

