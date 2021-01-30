 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/31: Election system needs restructuring
Letter, 1/31: Election system needs restructuring

Nebraska Legislature

Do you feel like politics is too divisive and unproductive? Join the club! The problem can feel completely intractable and reminds me of a previous life where I wrote computer code everyday. When the code would repeatedly crash I'd end up in front of my adviser, frustrated and defeated, and he'd say "Well, Alex, I bet it's doing exactly what you're telling it to."

He was completely right about the code, and the same can be said for our system of elections. Our bitter divisions and legislative stagnation are in large part a predictable result of how we run elections.

In nearly every office across this democracy, we elect representatives through a single-vote, winner-take-all system where people representing 49% of the vote get 0% of their voice heard. The good news: We can change it!

Ranked-choice voting offers marginal improvement on winner-take-all and is currently under consideration in Nebraska with Sen. John McCollister's introduction of LB125. Approval voting is another variation that helps encourage compromise and progress. The gold-standard is likely statewide proportional representation where a diversity of voices and parties actually end up in power instead of just Democrats or Republicans.

Tired of choosing the lesser of two evils? Restructure our election system, and start voting for a productive legislative branch.

Alex McKiernan, Martell

