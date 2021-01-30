Letter, 1/31: Bill disenfranchises many voters

I’m disappointed that Sen. Julie Slama has introduced a bill to disenfranchise Black and Latinx Nebraskans.
LB76 would change Nebraska’s electoral votes to a winner-take-all format.
This was introduced after Nebraska’s largest Black and Latinx communities made their voices heard and sent the electoral vote for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District to President Joe Biden. Now, she wants to take away their ability to translate votes into representation. Elected officials should never take away the right of people to make their voices heard.
Let’s call LB76 what it is: a racist bill to silence Black and Latinx voters. I hope the senators in the Unicameral recognize the intent of this bill and urge them to vote against it.
Jeff Hall, Lincoln