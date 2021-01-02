Letter, 1/3: Make officials explain loyalties

Where are our Nebraska elected officials? Were they elected by a legal democratic process? By mailed-in ballots as well as in-person voting? Should we question the legality of their election? And did they swear to follow the Constitution of the United States and the laws of the state of Nebraska?

Do they understand that the elections in each state are governed by the laws of each individual state? Rep. Jeff Fortenberry? Gov. Pete Ricketts? Attorney General Doug Peterson? What do they all have in common? They are all “Republicans.”

I thought that Republicans were “law and order” people, but I was wrong. I used to respect Fortenberry and had some questions about the others. No more. They should resign. I did not spend nearly five years in the U.S. Army (1967-72) and Air National Guard for seven years after that to support the behavior they are showing.

It is clear that Joe Biden won as president. These “law and order” politicians were trying to overturn a rightful election in many states to continue with the folly of having a dictator for a leader of the United States.

I invite all of these “elected officials” to come out and debate, explain where their loyalties are and how this behavior represents the citizens of Nebraska.