Letter, 1/3: Lincoln's kindness a holiday treat

Ministers like me usually stand in the pulpit and give a sermon. But this Christmas, I stood on the corner of 20th and D streets and received the best homily ever.

Thousands of cars drove by to see the “Love Looks Like This” Christmas display at First-Plymouth Church ("A Christmas gift to the community," Dec. 20). Again and again, a window would roll down, the occupants would offer a good word of thanks and blessing. (Sort of a polar opposite to road rage. Road rectitude?)

Then, they would reach out the window and offer a twenty to help Cedars in its mission to provide every child a good home.

I thought we had constructed a special Christmas display, but the real display was the generosity and kindness of countless Lincolnites.

The Rev. Jim Keck, Lincoln

