Letter, 1/3: Lincoln wise to keep problem solvers

Now that LNK Recall has failed in its short-sighted effort to recall elected officials who want to be part of the solution — Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City Council members — the citizens of Lincoln now fully understand to whom they should look when the next difficult situation arises and needs leadership and hard work to overcome.

We also have learned who we do not want to look to when those characteristics are needed to tackle the next challenge(s). Ben Madsen, Cyndi Lamm and Dan Whitney are just a few of the names that come to mind who just wanted to be part of the problem.

Lincoln is lucky to have problem solvers working for us, and we should be proud that we rejected the efforts of the problem enhancers.

Steven Tillman, Lincoln

