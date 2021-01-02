Letter, 1/3: Expanding wind good for county

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will soon have the opportunity to approve new regulations that will allow for the development of wind energy in our county. Wind energy development will bring many benefits to our community. It will not only help our environment, it will also create jobs and provide much-needed relief to taxpayers.

Clean energy jobs are one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the United States. Already, the clean energy industry employs three times as many people as the fossil fuel industry. Ensuring that Lancaster County is open for business from the wind industry would be especially beneficial for our local economy.

Wind energy can also significantly help alleviate the tax burden that Nebraskans are facing. Just last year, wind companies paid millions of dollars in local and state taxes in Nebraska. This is a significant amount of revenue for our state, but it pales in comparison to neighboring states that have more wind investment. For example, in Iowa, wind companies paid five times as much in taxes as they did in Nebraska.