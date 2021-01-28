Letter, 1/29: Knowing manure from brown sugar

The lies told by former President Trump date back to the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s, and Roy Cohn, Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s lawyer, who helped him lie and ruin many lives.

After McCarthy’s death, Cohn become a highly paid criminal lawyer for New York crime families, where the truth was unknown. He later met Trump, became his lawyer and mentor and taught him the art of the lie.

It was a simple formula: Say whatever lie you want, and say it often. Like throwing cow manure on a building. No matter how much you scrub it off, some remains and it still smells, and some people will believe that the BS on the building was brown sugar.

On Jan 6, when Congress was to count the electoral votes, usually a uncontested formality, Trump gave a fiery speech, to a group of his supporters, some of them white supremacists, and convinced the mob he “won by a landslide” and to march to the U.S. Capitol and “take back your country.” He shouted to Vice President Mike Pence to use the power did not have to give him the election, and even for Pence, it was a political bridge too far.

The Capitol was trashed and people were killed. Within a week, Trump was impeached for the second time.