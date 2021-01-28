 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 1/29: Consumers are paying tariffs
View Comments

Letter, 1/29: Consumers are paying tariffs

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo4

President Donald Trump speaks Nov. 5 at the White House.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In response to Gary L. Reinke's letter to the editor ("Trump was a friend to Farmers", Jan. 22), he said Trump was the only president who made foreign countries pay tariffs on goods shipped to our country.

Someone in agriculture for more than 50 years should realize foreign countries don't pay for the tariffs on goods from their countries. We (consumers) do, by paying higher prices on those goods. Foreign countries don't pay a dime.

Because the tariff war caused farmers lower profits, Trump directed additional government payments to farmers to help make up the difference. Who pays for the government handouts? Taxpayers.

American consumers and taxpayers both paid for Trump's tariffs, not foreign countries. We would all have been better without Trump's tariffs.

Bob Rutledge, Ashland

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News