Letter, 1/29: Consumers are paying tariffs

In response to Gary L. Reinke's letter to the editor ("Trump was a friend to Farmers", Jan. 22), he said Trump was the only president who made foreign countries pay tariffs on goods shipped to our country.

Someone in agriculture for more than 50 years should realize foreign countries don't pay for the tariffs on goods from their countries. We (consumers) do, by paying higher prices on those goods. Foreign countries don't pay a dime.

Because the tariff war caused farmers lower profits, Trump directed additional government payments to farmers to help make up the difference. Who pays for the government handouts? Taxpayers.

American consumers and taxpayers both paid for Trump's tariffs, not foreign countries. We would all have been better without Trump's tariffs.

Bob Rutledge, Ashland

