Letter, 1/28: Leaders must model mask use

As a 1st District constituent, taxpayer, father, husband, son and physician caring for COVID-19 patients, I am dismayed Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has failed thus far to promote aggressive mask use for those who are able, to immediately apologize (if he is indeed able to wear a mask) for his failure to use one at the August presidential nomination event, and to condemn the behavior of his colleagues Reps. Marjorie Greene, Markwayne Mullin, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, Michael Cloud and Doug LaMalfa, who refused to wear them when they were offered by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester Jan. 6 as they occupied close quarters while sheltering in place at the Capitol.

Elected leaders who discourage mask use do great damage to our campaign to promote public health in the fight against COVID-19. Yes, masks are uncomfortable, but other than discomfort, skin allergies and anxiety, there is no reason for anybody over age 5 not to wear a mask while at risk for non-distanced contact with someone from outside the household.

Numerous scientific analyses have verified the benefit of masks to slow COVID-19. My colleagues in healthcare are desperate for most of our fellow Americans to better engage in these efforts to help prevent illness, death, spread and, most fearsomely, so that we don’t have to turn away patients and become the shame of the world.