Letter, 1/28: Fortenberry didn't do duty

I don’t get it. Bill Clinton was impeached by the House and stood trial in the Senate basically for having an affair with an intern and lying about it. And I don’t condone that.

Yet, Trump tried to steal an election, purposely spread lies and misinformation, fomented an insurrection and all that goes with it.

And Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and a majority of his Republican colleagues did not do what’s right and proper but instead voted against Trump’s impeachment or did not vote at all? Fortenberry swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And he doesn’t support impeaching a sitting president who attempted a coup?

What is the Republican plan? We should all just cross our fingers for luck and hope for the best, sing a chorus or two of Kumbaya, put this insurrection behind us and move on to healing? No! Accountability first, and then we heal and get better. The United States deserves better of Fortenberry than what it got.

Nebraska deserves better, too. Fortenberry has failed to do his duty.

Cynthia Peterson, Lincoln

