Letter, 1/27: Leaders must make clear statement
Letter, 1/27: Leaders must make clear statement

Trump photo

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House.

 GERALD HERBERT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I am assuming that Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry do not believe Donald Trump's big lie that he won the presidential election.

If I am correct about this, I exhort them to try to set the record straight with their constituents who seem to believe the lie. I am asking them to go public in every way possible, in person, in print and on all of the various media platforms to tell the truth about the election.

Most Nebraskans are honest, hardworking people. Many of them are staunch Republicans. They have voted for Republicans over and over. I assume that these people have a high level of trust in our congressional delegation. Therefore, their words and truth-telling would likely be taken to heart. My hope is that they would listen and be reassured that Joe Biden is our fairly elected president. 

Nancy Bare, Lincoln

