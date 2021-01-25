Letter, 1/26: Ricketts' support a shining beacon

I wish to thank Gov. Pete Ricketts for his strong support of the Nebraska Walk for Life and for encouraging President Joe Biden to honor the pro-life tenets of his Catholic faith.

Thanks also to Sen. Suzanne Geist and all legislators who have worked to bring an end to dismemberment abortion in our great state via LB814.

Society's treatment of those who have no voice serves as a barometer for how we are doing as a civilization. In the midst of a very trying month and year, the governor's stance shines as a beacon of hope to ordinary Nebraskans like me.

Carla Post, Ayr

