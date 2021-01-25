 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/26: Ricketts' support a shining beacon
Letter, 1/26: Ricketts' support a shining beacon

State of the State, 1.14

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during the State of the State address with Lt. Gov. Mike Foley behind him Thursday at the Nebraska state Capitol.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I wish to thank Gov. Pete Ricketts for his strong support of the Nebraska Walk for Life and for encouraging President Joe Biden to honor the pro-life tenets of his Catholic faith.

Thanks also to Sen. Suzanne Geist and all legislators who have worked to bring an end to dismemberment abortion in our great state via LB814.

Society's treatment of those who have no voice serves as a barometer for how we are doing as a civilization. In the midst of a very trying month and year, the governor's stance shines as a beacon of hope to ordinary Nebraskans like me. 

Carla Post, Ayr

