Letter, 1/26: Airport project isn't needed

The Lincoln Airport Authority has plans to remodel the Lincoln Airport passenger terminal and is proposing to levy a property tax on Lincoln property owners. The authority has the legal power to initiate a property tax without the vote of Lincoln citizens, although it has not done so in the past.

It is expected that this new tax would be required for the next 12 years to pay for the $45 million project. Previous Lincoln Airport projects have been financed with revenue from the airport's Industrial Park and some federal grants, without revenue from property tax.

The primary reasons for this project are to create a common TSA screening and passenger loading area, including opening two new passenger gates. Presently there is only one airline, United, operating three daily flights to Denver and Chicago, using one gate

Prior to the pandemic, Lincoln had only two airlines, United and Delta, which used the two existing gates. Delta has discontinued service and has not indicated if they may return. The current layout seems adequate to meet the current and near future needs.