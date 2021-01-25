Letter, 1/26: Airport project isn't needed

The Lincoln Airport Authority has plans to remodel the Lincoln Airport passenger terminal and is proposing to levy a property tax on Lincoln property owners. The authority has the legal power to initiate a property tax without the vote of Lincoln citizens, although it has not done so in the past.
It is expected that this new tax would be required for the next 12 years to pay for the $45 million project. Previous Lincoln Airport projects have been financed with revenue from the airport's Industrial Park and some federal grants, without revenue from property tax.
The primary reasons for this project are to create a common TSA screening and passenger loading area, including opening two new passenger gates. Presently there is only one airline, United, operating three daily flights to Denver and Chicago, using one gate
Prior to the pandemic, Lincoln had only two airlines, United and Delta, which used the two existing gates. Delta has discontinued service and has not indicated if they may return. The current layout seems adequate to meet the current and near future needs.
I am not aware of any market research or data that supports projected growth. Current reports show that Lincoln passenger traffic is down 80%. What can we expect after the pandemic? It is predicted that it will take considerable time to recover to earlier figures. Business travel is also expected to decrease dramatically as a result of video conferencing and Zoom meetings.
Lincoln residents appear willing to commute to the Omaha airport where they have seven different airlines, nonstop flights to 25 different cities, approximately 90 departures and arrivals, along with generally lower fares.
The Lincoln Airport Authority should reconsider this project until a demonstrated needs exists. We do not need additional property taxes to support a $45 million project at this time.
Jerry Gruber, Lincoln