Letter, 1/24: Trump's draw no mystery

For the past four years, I have sincerely tried to understand the Trump phenomenon. It has always seemed clear to me that the man himself is woefully unfit to lead our country. But I kept an open mind to the notion that his followers had legitimate grievances that we should try to understand.

Until Jan. 6.

Since then, a new understanding has crystallized in my mind. Trump’s most ardent supporters love him because he validates their feeling that they are special. He told them so in so many words that Wednesday after they tried to overthrow our democracy on his behalf.

They are the real Americans, good salt-of-the-earth folk, true spiritual descendants of the founding fathers, standing at the barricades defending their country from godless liberals, immigrants from ****-hole countries and the fake news.

I don’t say this mockingly. This, I believe, is the actual mindset that animates Trump’s hardcore supporters, a mindset that led inevitably to what we saw on Wednesday. And so I’m done trying to understand or empathize with them. Instead, I have a simple message for them: Grow up.