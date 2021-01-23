Letter, 1/24: Trump should be tried over COVID

Donald Trump, for the crime of contributing to the deaths of 390,000 American and counting, should be arrested and tried before the American people.

Donald Trump never took COVID-19 seriously. He never mandated mask wearing as a precaution. He never seriously listened to infectious disease experts on how to trace and track COVID-19 and prevent its rampant spread, and he even fought with the CDC over containment and prevention guidelines.

When he contracted COVID-19, he was provided treatment and drugs only available to him as president and bragged about his speedy recovery. He called COVID-19 the “China virus” and indirectly incited violence against Chinese Americans in this country.

The president's wrongful rhetoric, advice and policies have directly or indirectly caused more than 400,000 people to die and 23 million to get sick.

In 1982, former Iraq President Saddam Hussein was convicted of crimes against humanity for killing 148 people. Why should our president not be held accountable for the deaths of 390,000 people?

Currently, the American COVID-19 casualties in one day can easily surpass 3,000 or even 4,000 people! The virus’s death toll already exceeds the number of American combat deaths in any war.