Letter, 1/24: Time right to revisit wind rules

More than four decades ago, Nebraska Public Power District took a bold step forward to power Nebraska by constructing Gerald Gentleman Station (coal-fired) and Cooper Nuclear Station.

Though controversial, and much larger than needed at the time, those decisions provided Nebraskans with the region’s lowest-cost power for decades. We are indebted to those leaders with the courage to create a vibrant public power system for future generations.

Now, we again have a similar opportunity. Electric generation has shifted from fossil fuels toward clean energy. While coal companies announce record bankruptcies and mine closures, solar and wind companies have been growing, with strong growth in 2020. This growth is driven by market demand.

As the representative of Lancaster County on the NPPD board, I have had ample opportunity to hear from our residents as well as to see the economic advantages of developing wind.

Large companies like Facebook, Apple and General Motors are making 100% clean energy commitments. Here in Lancaster County, Monolith Materials is building a facility that will require significant power – and the company has asked NPPD to provide 100% renewable electricity.