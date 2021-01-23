Letter, 1/24: Many too late to condemn Trump

Many Republicans now decry the mob violence against the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But most of them were silent during the preceding six weeks when President Trump told lies about how the presidential election was stolen.

Those lies were the foundation for the mob violence. No lies, no attack in D.C. that led to deaths, destruction and spreading the coronavirus.

Gov. Pete Rickets, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen all supported the Texas petition to the Supreme Court trying to overturn the Biden win in Pennsylvania.

In the name of clarifying issues, they further undermined the democratic process and supported the false claim of the president about flawed elections. The Republicans only tried to challenge results in states where Trump lost -- where a challenge to Biden’s win might give the victory to Trump. Some clarification.

The same pattern holds for many companies that now seek to protect their brands by distancing themselves from Trump and those in Congress who challenged election results. These businesses, some with Lincoln stores, donated to and otherwise supported Trump but now say they condemn the violence. But where were these dissenting voices during all the lies that led directly to the violence?