Letter, 1/24: Founders would back vote split
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I thank you for your editorial of Jan. 13 (“Winner-take-all, vote ID would do more harm than good”). I wish to comment only on the winner-take-all portion of the editorial.

As a retired social studies teacher, the discussion of the electoral system and the reasoning by the founders in designing the Electoral College was always a valued discussion in the classroom. The United States has a storied history both as a democracy and as a republic. The Electoral College makes certain that every state, large and small, plays a role in the election of the president and vice president.

In reality the Nebraska model, as it exists today, would encourage candidates to campaign to secure votes in all states in the republic. Without the Electoral College, only large voting blocks would be pursued in campaigning.

Therefore, the Nebraska and Maine models of awarding electoral votes reflecting the vote of the people by congressional district and the direction of the state’s two electors, designated for Senate representation, going to the statewide victor, honors the principles of the founders.

The Nebraska model of awarding the electoral votes most closely recognizes the will of the states’ voters. Forty-eight other states and their constituents would do well to reexamine their state policy of awarding electoral votes in mass and follow the Nebraska model, better representing both the democratic and republican principles meant to create a more perfect union, in electing leadership.

May our state legislators recognize this and reject the idea of winner-take-all partisanship.

John Farrand, Lincoln

