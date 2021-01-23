Letter, 1/24: Founders would back vote split

I thank you for your editorial of Jan. 13 (“Winner-take-all, vote ID would do more harm than good”). I wish to comment only on the winner-take-all portion of the editorial.

As a retired social studies teacher, the discussion of the electoral system and the reasoning by the founders in designing the Electoral College was always a valued discussion in the classroom. The United States has a storied history both as a democracy and as a republic. The Electoral College makes certain that every state, large and small, plays a role in the election of the president and vice president.

In reality the Nebraska model, as it exists today, would encourage candidates to campaign to secure votes in all states in the republic. Without the Electoral College, only large voting blocks would be pursued in campaigning.

Therefore, the Nebraska and Maine models of awarding electoral votes reflecting the vote of the people by congressional district and the direction of the state’s two electors, designated for Senate representation, going to the statewide victor, honors the principles of the founders.