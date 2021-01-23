Letter, 1/24: Conservatives not any more

Conservatism associated with being a Republican, until the 2016 Republican primary in which I turned independent, was about 1) less government, 2) less spending and 3) personal responsibility. Evidently, that is different now.

According to Donald Trump, we want more government to dictate private businesses such as social media companies that “violate the First Amendment,” even though they are private businesses, the same private businesses that should be able to exercise their First Amendment rights per religion to prevent gay couples from getting cakes for their weddings. (Coincidentally, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram are private businesses, not government businesses, not bound by the First Amendment.)

After the tax plan Trump got through, we are in excess of $1 trillion in debt.

As far as personal responsibility, I have yet to hear Trump take responsibility for anything. Should this be the new excuse for all Americans? It already is for the horned Trump supporter and shaman who infiltrated the Capitol: “Not my fault. Where is my organic food?” Coincidentally, per the federal court, an insurrectionist and domestic terrorist is getting his organic food.

Snowflakes used to be for liberals. It seems more appropriate for the wannabe conservatives who forgot conservatism.

Michael R. Geist, Lincoln

