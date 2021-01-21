 Skip to main content
Letter, 1/22: Trump was friend to farmers
President Donald Trump speaks Nov. 5 at the White House.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In response to Malcolm Russell’s letter to the editor ("Do state's farmers deserve Biden's help?" Jan. 7), he says that Nebraska farmers and ranchers should be punished for supporting President Trump's election fight. It always amazes me when people who are not involved in agriculture weigh in on something they know nothing about.

I’ve been involved in agriculture for more than 50 years. I have farmed through nine U.S. presidents, and I have to say that of the nine, Richard Nixon and, especially, President Trump have had farmers’ best interest at heart. President Trump is the only president who has made foreign countries pay tariffs on goods shipped to our country, just like we have to do when shipping to other countries.

In Russell's letter, it was mentioned that President Trump caused chaos in our ag markets, which is totally false. If you want to talk chaos, go back to Jimmy Carter’s presidency and his ag policies, putting on a grain embargo and refusing to sell to foreign countries, causing our grain markets to crash in a way comparable only to the 1930s depression.

I know when you go to the grocery store, it seems that you are spending a lot on food, but in comparison to some countries where they spend 50% of their income, we spend only 9.5% of our income on food. Only 1.3% of the U.S. population is involved in farming and ranching, therefore we have become very efficient.

If our government entities, universities and schools were as efficient, we wouldn’t be $30 trillion in debt, and we wouldn’t have the high taxes we have. No one should complain about the cost of food in the U.S. with their mouth full of good food at such a cheap price.

Gary L. Reinke, Lincoln

