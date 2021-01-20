Letter, 1/21: All Trump enablers should go

Gov. Pete Ricketts stated he did not blame Donald Trump for the assault on the Capitol to overturn the certification of the 2020 election.

Really? We saw what we saw and heard what we heard. Trump incited sedition and violence. He instructed his mob to march on the Capitol. They did and desecrated the people's house, and five people died.

Sedition is sedition, and treason is treason. Ricketts has supported and enabled Trump and his un-American assault on democracy for four years. Aiding and abetting sedition and domestic violence makes him complicit. He should resign because he violated his oath.

As a veteran who has taken an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States from threats foreign and domestic, I believe Trump and all all his enablers should go!

Robert Price, Lincoln

