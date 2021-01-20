Letter, 1/21: A man ahead of his time

With the recent elections, there has been much discussion about the Electoral College and the effect it has on the election process.

One hundred years ago, a Republican U.S. senator reviewed the Constitution and reached the conclusion there were two articles that may have been just and necessary when the Constitution was enacted in the 18th century. By the 20th century, they had lost their validity.

The two articles were the “lame duck” article, which called for presidential and congressional terms to begin in March following the November elections and the Electoral College. This senator decided both articles should be repealed but reached the conclusion that the nation would amend only one.

The “lame duck,” or 20th Amendment, did pass, but it was a process that took more than 10 years. The senator decided to let the Electoral College issue remain as it was but hoped that someday, someone would step up and demonstrate that this is long overdue.

So who was that farsighted Republican senator? A fellow from McCook named George W. Norris. Many political scholars consider him one of the best, if not the best to hold the title of senator. His autobiography is currently available, published by the Bison Books-Nebraska Press, and every Nebraska citizen would do well to read it.